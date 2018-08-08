Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,809.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 5,785,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,655,000 after acquiring an additional 287,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,810,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,219,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,198,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $106.38 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.