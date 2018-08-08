Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF opened at $141.07 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $126.78 and a 1 year high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

