Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 23,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,966. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.58. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

