ValuEngine Upgrades Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 442,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 93.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

