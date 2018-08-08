ValuEngine Upgrades Sapiens International (SPNS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sapiens International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 803,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 461,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 590,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 114.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 105.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

