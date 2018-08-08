ValuEngine Lowers GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (GELYY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
GELYY opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.44.
About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR
