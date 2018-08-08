ValuEngine Lowers GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (GELYY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

GELYY opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.44.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

