ValuEngine Lowers First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INBK. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.95 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $325.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.04%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 2,500 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

