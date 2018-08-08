ValuEngine Lowers Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial opened at $43.79 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 87.3% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 105.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

