ValuEngine Downgrades ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (ELIO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH opened at $4.91 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

