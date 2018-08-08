ValuEngine Downgrades ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (ELIO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH opened at $4.91 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.60.
ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELIO MOTORS Inc/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.