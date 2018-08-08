Valhi (VHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.47. Valhi has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 1,210.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

