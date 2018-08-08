USA Technologies (USAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAT. BidaskClub downgraded USA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $882.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.00 and a beta of 0.62. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 million. USA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. USA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 159,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 175,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 110,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

