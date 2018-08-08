USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $8.06 Million Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

CTAS stock opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $212.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

