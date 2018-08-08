US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Receives $21.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider William Eric Fuller bought 296,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Max L. Fuller bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $805,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 985,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,784 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,347,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,314,000.

Shares of USX stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.07.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

