US Ecology (ECOL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

“We believe positive trends and overall higher customer spending will remain healthy for the rest of this year and beyond and are confident in ECOL’s ability to meet or exceed expectations. We adjust our estimates modestly but maintain our outlook for further growth and profitability for next year. We reiterate our BUY rating and raise our price target to $72.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

US Ecology opened at $69.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.65. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

In other US Ecology news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 5,064 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $299,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,354.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Fox sold 1,500 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,439,000 after buying an additional 67,031 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 604,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 72,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

