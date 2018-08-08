Urban One Inc Class A (UONE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Urban One Inc Class A (NASDAQ:UONE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Urban One Inc Class A opened at $2.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Urban One Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Urban One Inc Class A Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

