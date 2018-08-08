Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urban Edge Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.8251789106587 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties opened at $22.01 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.50. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.67%. sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

