Universal (UVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal (NYSE:UVV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Shares of Universal traded up $0.40, reaching $68.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Universal alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

In other news, CFO David C. Moore sold 26,062 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,688,035.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,512 shares of company stock worth $2,241,070 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.