Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USAP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at $696,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

USAP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $255.90 million, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

