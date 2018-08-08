Universal Logistics (ULH) & US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Financial Survey

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ: ULH) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Universal Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Logistics and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 3.70% 25.43% 6.70% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Logistics and US Xpress Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 2 0 0 2.00 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

Universal Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Dividends

Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Universal Logistics pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Logistics and US Xpress Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.22 billion 0.82 $28.15 million $0.73 48.29 US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.43 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

Universal Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Xpress Enterprises.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats US Xpress Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also offers value-added services for customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock services, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of rail and steamship containers between the railhead or port, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

