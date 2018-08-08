Universal Electronics (UEIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Universal Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Universal Electronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Universal Electronics opened at $43.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong purchased 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,442 shares in the company, valued at $851,757.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $49,479.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

