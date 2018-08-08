Universal Display (OLED) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.1470010068585 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Universal Display opened at $100.85 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

