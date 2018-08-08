Univar (UNVR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Univar saw its profits rise year over year in the second quarter. However, adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Univar should gain from its strategic acquisitions and continuous market expansion actions. The buyout of Tagma expanded its footprint in the Brazilian agriculture market and the acquisition of Kemetyl strengthens its presence in Sweden and Norway while expanding its position in the European water treatment and pharmaceutical end markets. The company also remains focused on strengthening its USA business through expense management and productivity actions, which should lend support to its margins in 2018. However, a sluggish start to the agricultural season in Canada is impacting Univar’s margins. Moreover, rising fuel costs, driver shortages and higher rates from carriers are putting pressure on its freight expenses. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Univar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.08 on Friday. Univar has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

