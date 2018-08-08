United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $133.94 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

