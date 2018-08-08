United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Lowered by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service opened at $120.01 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

