United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Increased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $93,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,617 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 844,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $75,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $77,014,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,402,000 after purchasing an additional 690,451 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

UPS stock opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

