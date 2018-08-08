United Natural Foods (UNFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Natural boasts of an impressive earnings surprise history, backed by its impressive strategies. Notably, the company is committed toward achieving core targets for 2018, which includes plans to enhance customer base, improve gross margin and expand e-commerce. These factors and solid consumer demand fueled United Foods’ third-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Supernatural sales also marked its highest growth rate in the quarter. Also, the company has been considering plans to buy SUPERVALU to widen its portfolio. However, higher-than-expected demand has been pressurizing the company’s supply chain, leading to unfavorable fill-rates. Additionally, dismal gross margin trends stemming from unfavorable shift in consumer mix and higher inbound freight costs pose significant worries. Owing to such headwinds shares of the company underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $61.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.31.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.59.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

