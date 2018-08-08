United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.24 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

United Community Banks traded up $0.21, hitting $31.05, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 240,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSI Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 172,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 409,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

