United Bitcoin (UBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $237,565.00

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One United Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00055965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, ACX, ZB.COM and Coinnest. United Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $237,565.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, United Bitcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022783 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044944 BTC.

United Bitcoin Profile

United Bitcoin (UBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2017. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for United Bitcoin is ub.com . United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin

Buying and Selling United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, YoBit, Quoine, EXX, ACX, Qryptos, OKEx and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

