Unique Fabricating (UFAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Unique Fabricating to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.54 million.

Shares of Unique Fabricating opened at $8.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

