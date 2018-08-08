Uniper (UN01) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UN01. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.00 ($27.91).

Shares of Uniper opened at €25.67 ($29.85) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

