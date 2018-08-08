Unilever NV (UN) Holdings Lifted by Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,823.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,702,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 705,022 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,778,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 355,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,397,000 after acquiring an additional 346,934 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever traded up $0.01, reaching $57.25, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 47,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,635. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. research analysts predict that Unilever NV will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

