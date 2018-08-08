Ultratech (UTEK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultratech earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.3637779479775 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of UTEK stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. Ultratech has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Ultratech, Inc (Ultratech) develops, manufactures and markets photolithography, laser thermal processing and inspection equipment. The Company operates through the manufacture and distribution of capital equipment to manufacturers of integrated circuits and nanotechnology components segment. The Company serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices, including packaging processes and various nanotechnology components such as laser diodes, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs) and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), as well as atomic layer deposition systems (ALD) for customers located throughout the world.

