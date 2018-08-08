Ultra Electronics (ULE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.60 EPS

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 57.70 ($0.75) by GBX (12.60) (($0.16)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ultra Electronics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,588 ($20.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,231 ($28.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%.

ULE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ultra Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.01) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,600 ($20.71) to GBX 1,650 ($21.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.60) to GBX 1,950 ($25.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,673.33 ($21.66).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

