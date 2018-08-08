Ultra Electronics (ULE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,950 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.60) to GBX 1,950 ($25.24) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULE. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,600 ($20.71) to GBX 1,650 ($21.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ultra Electronics to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,673.33 ($21.66).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

ULE stock opened at GBX 1,589 ($20.57) on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,231 ($28.88).

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 57.70 ($0.75) by GBX (12.60) (($0.16)). Ultra Electronics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.