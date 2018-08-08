Ultra Electronics (ULE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.60 EPS

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 57.70 ($0.75) by GBX (12.60) (($0.16)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ultra Electronics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Shares of LON:ULE traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,588 ($20.56). 199,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,231 ($28.88).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

ULE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,600 ($20.71) to GBX 1,650 ($21.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Ultra Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.60) to GBX 1,950 ($25.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,673.33 ($21.66).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.