UGI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,348% compared to the average daily volume of 159 call options.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. UGI has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other UGI news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,510.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,674. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 53,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

