UBS Group (UBS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
UBS Group opened at $15.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.
