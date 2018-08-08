UBS Group (UBS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

UBS Group opened at $15.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UBS Group by 122.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,326,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 101.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 67,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

