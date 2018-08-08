UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.29 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.