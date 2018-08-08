UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 429.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $11,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $79,153.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $140,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,218 shares of company stock worth $1,567,302 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

