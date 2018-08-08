UBS Group AG Has $460,000 Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (CXSE)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE) by 4,598.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E by 5.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E in the first quarter worth $3,898,000.

WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E has a 52 week low of $1,531.50 and a 52 week high of $1,791.51.

