UBM Plc (UBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UBM Plc (LON:UBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 876.50 ($11.35).

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBM. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.43) price objective on shares of UBM in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UBM from GBX 780 ($10.10) to GBX 975 ($12.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of UBM remained flat at $GBX 1,080 ($13.98) during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBM has a one year low of GBX 639 ($8.27) and a one year high of GBX 957.50 ($12.39).

UBM plc organizes business-to-business events worldwide. The company offers face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences, and other live events. It also provides Website sponsorships and banner advertising services, as well as online directory and data products; and publishes magazines and trade press to specialist markets.

