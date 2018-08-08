U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,040 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $45,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,717,000 after acquiring an additional 512,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,390,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,722,000 after acquiring an additional 172,536 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $52.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

