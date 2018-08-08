Tyson Foods (TSN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.05. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. restated a sell rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

