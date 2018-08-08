Tyler Technologies (TYL) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.7191839449371 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $248.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.33, for a total value of $1,126,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $925,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,305.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,829 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,332. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

