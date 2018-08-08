Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.64 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 72.16% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment opened at $15.25 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.32. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 11.78%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,818 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $43,819.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Roth sold 16,141 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $250,992.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 728,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $449,784 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

