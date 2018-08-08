TTEC (TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC traded down $6.55, reaching $26.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 205,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $349.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.73 million. equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.