TT Electronics (TTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. TT Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Shares of TT Electronics traded up GBX 36 ($0.47), hitting GBX 256 ($3.31), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 277,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,856. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 170 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($3.17).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.43) to GBX 270 ($3.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 279.67 ($3.62).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

