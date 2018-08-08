TrumpCoin Price Down 31% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $242,224.00 and $63,764.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00085047 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.04637817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013751 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,602,346 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.