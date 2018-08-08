TrovaGene (TROV) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) Head-To-Head Comparison

TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrovaGene and Nightstar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $500,000.00 8.02 -$24.90 million ($6.48) -0.13 Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.63) -10.17

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Nightstar Therapeutics. Nightstar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TrovaGene and Nightstar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nightstar Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

TrovaGene currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.28%. Nightstar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.00%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Nightstar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,861.57% -342.47% -134.39% Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of TrovaGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TrovaGene beats Nightstar Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR, a candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

